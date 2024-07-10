DeMar DeRozan Reveals Truth About Relationship With Drake and Kendrick Lamar
Toronto Raptors legend DeMar DeRozan had a relationship with Canadian rapper Drake during his nine-year run with the organization. Drake has served as an ambassador for the Raptors, often seen court-side and leading different watch parties for fans.
As the face of the Raptors for so many years, DeRozan had a relationship with Drake, which is why some were surprised to see him in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" video. There has of course been an ongoing rap beef between Drake and Kendrick, with "Not Like Us" being the diss track that ended it in the eyes of many.
DeRozan's old comments about his loyalty to Drake have resurfaced amid his inclusion in the "Not Like Us" video, but what many have not realized, is that DeRozan grew up around Kendrick in Los Angeles. Addressing this in a recent interview with Fox40 News, DeRozan explained this dynamic.
"Love Drake," DeRozan said. "We always can play him. Kendrick has been a friend of mine, damn near family. For a long time, for a while. We're from the same city, grew up damn near in the same neighborhood. So it's always been there... That's basically family."
While DeRozan spent nearly a decade in Toronto, he is from Los Angeles, which is where the connection with Kendrick stems from. Recently traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Sacramento Kings, DeRozan is back in California.
