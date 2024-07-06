Bulls News

DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento Kings Trade Receives Third Team Update

The Sacramento Kings are pursuing DeMar DeRozan

Joey Linn

Jan 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) reacts after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) reacts after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

There is currently a lot of noise surrounding DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings. It was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Saturday morning that DeRozan is expected to meet with the Kings this weekend as he and Chicago explore different sign and trade options.

A meeting with the Kings could finalize DeRozan's desire to be there, which would then allow Sacramento to move forward with sign and trade discussions.

In additional reporting on Saturday, it was revealed by both NBA insider Marc Stein and ESPN Sacramento's Damien Barling that the San Antonio Spurs are likely the third team involved in helping facilitate DeRozan's move to the Kings.

DeRozan averaged 24.0 PPG last season in 79 games for the Bulls, as he is still one of the league's premier scorers. Also very durable, DeRozan has played at least 74 games in each of the last three seasons, which is consistent with what he has done throughout his career.

Wanting to improve their team after a play-in loss last season, the Kings are not content with how last year ended, and want to reach a new tier in the Western Conference. While a move for DeRozan alone likely does not put Sacramento near the top of the West, it would make them a bigger threat than they were last season.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News