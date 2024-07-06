DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento Kings Trade Receives Third Team Update
There is currently a lot of noise surrounding DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings. It was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Saturday morning that DeRozan is expected to meet with the Kings this weekend as he and Chicago explore different sign and trade options.
A meeting with the Kings could finalize DeRozan's desire to be there, which would then allow Sacramento to move forward with sign and trade discussions.
In additional reporting on Saturday, it was revealed by both NBA insider Marc Stein and ESPN Sacramento's Damien Barling that the San Antonio Spurs are likely the third team involved in helping facilitate DeRozan's move to the Kings.
DeRozan averaged 24.0 PPG last season in 79 games for the Bulls, as he is still one of the league's premier scorers. Also very durable, DeRozan has played at least 74 games in each of the last three seasons, which is consistent with what he has done throughout his career.
Wanting to improve their team after a play-in loss last season, the Kings are not content with how last year ended, and want to reach a new tier in the Western Conference. While a move for DeRozan alone likely does not put Sacramento near the top of the West, it would make them a bigger threat than they were last season.
