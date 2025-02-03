Details of Reported Major Zach LaVine, De'Aaron Fox Trade Revealed
Zach LaVine and De'Aaron Fox felt like ticking time bombs as the NBA Trade Deadline loomed. Many expected both players to be traded in blockbuster deals and after waiting with anticipation, it finally happened.
Shams Charania of ESPN revealed that the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and San Antonio Spurs conducted a three-team trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs and Zach LaVine to the Kings. While the Bulls didn't get a star in return, they received a haul of their own.
Via @Shams Charania:
San Antonio Spurs receive: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin
Sacramento Kings receive: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second-round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back)
Chicago Bulls receive: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS
While it may seem like the Bulls received very little in return, their intention was to shed salary, not get more back. It looks like the team is not trying to contend for a playoff spot anymore, so one should imagine that Nikola Vucevic also soon get moved. The team that seemed the most interested in trading for him was the Golden State Warriors.
In a result that became somewhat poetic, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan reunite less than a season after they were separated. Now, only Nikola Vucevic remains, but for how long remains the question.
