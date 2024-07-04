Devastating Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls Trade News Revealed
The Chicago Bulls have been trying to trade Zach LaVine for what has felt like an eternity. The saga has continued for so long, that it's reportedly completely fractured LaVine's relationship with the team.
According to a report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the relationship between Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls has been destroyed. Here is that exact excerpt from Cowley's article.
"An NBA insider told the Sun-Times on Tuesday that the relationship between LaVine and the team’s top brass is completely shattered and “filled with mistrust.” LaVine and his representation at Klutch Sports feel like they were misled on possible trade destinations, and the Bulls thought LaVine “opting” for season-ending right foot surgery when rehab on the injury was still on the table was a counterpunch thrown below the belt."
If this report is true, then the Chicago Bulls have definitely reached a point where they have to trade Zach LaVine at all costs. However, for one reason or another, his appropriate value just can't seem to be found and LaVine remains to be traded. If LaVine isn't traded, the Bulls locker room would welcome him back, but it would be awful for the front office.
“While there is a scenario in which LaVine is not moved and returns to the Bulls, he would do so to a locker room that would welcome him back, but a front office and ownership group that consider it the worst-case scenario," Cowley said.
Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings could all desperately use Zach LaVine. If he hasn't been traded yet though, it must mean that Chicago's asking price could be high. As the days go on without movement, something will have to give.
