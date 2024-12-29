Doc Rivers Makes Josh Giddey Statement After Bulls-Bucks
Riding a three-game losing streak, the Chicago Bulls faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, looking to defend their home court. The Bucks were playing without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, giving the Bulls a much-needed advantage against a talented Milwaukee squad.
The Bulls beat the Bucks 116-111, evening the season series 2-2. While the win would have been much more impressive if the Bucks had not been playing without their best player, Milwaukee is not an easy team to beat, but the Bulls played great.
Chicago was led by 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey, putting up 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. This was Giddey's second triple-double of the season and 13th of his career, but his 23 points was a surprising season high.
Giddey has been great for Chicago in his debut Bulls season, and Bucks head coach Doc Rivers recognized how impressive he was following Saturday's matchup.
"I thought their most valuable player all game was Josh Giddey," Rivers said. "Even before he made 3s. He didn't even have to make a 3. He just pushed the ball up the floor, got into the paint and just created havoc. He dominated and controlled the entire game."
Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game this season, proving to be a valuable piece after the Bulls took a chance on him in the offseason. The high praise from a veteran coach like Rivers is very telling, and the Bulls need Giddey to continue playing at a high level.
Related Articles
Latest Update on Potential Zach LaVine to Denver Nuggets Trade
New Report on Potential Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls Trade