Latest Update on Potential Zach LaVine to Denver Nuggets Trade

The Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls have been involved in NBA trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Nov 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center.
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is amid a very strong season. Appearing in 27 games for the Bulls this year, LaVine is averaging 22.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. Even more impressive than LaVine's per game averages has been his efficiency. Converting on 50.1% of his field goal attempts and 45.1% of his three-point attempts, LaVine has been scoring at a very high level this season.

Due to his contract and injury history, LaVine was always going to need a very strong start to the year in order to be traded. That has happened, and subsequently the trade rumors have intensified. A report from Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic named the Denver Nuggets as a possible LaVine suitor, and a new report revealed the latest on that situation. 

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, talks between Chicago and Denver have not progressed.

Via Cowley: “The Sun-Times reported that the Nuggets rumor did have 'light momentum' as of last week, but that’s as far as it has gotten. Both teams have sent out feelers in early talks of what a deal would look like, but it hasn’t progressed. That’s about the extent of the market right now, but a major injury could always change things in a hurry."

LaVine poured in 37 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, continuing what has been a great season for the two-time NBA All-Star.

