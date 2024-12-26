Bulls News

New Report on Potential Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls Trade

The Chicago Bulls remain in NBA trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Dec 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) walks back to the bench during the first half at United Center.
Dec 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) walks back to the bench during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most present teams in NBA trade rumors. Expected to continue their rebuild ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Bulls have multiple players who could interest contenders.

While most of the focus in Chicago has been on Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the two former All-Stars amid strong seasons, veteran guard Lonzo Ball is another potential trade candidate. Returning this season after more than two years sidelined due to injury, Ball has shown some positive signs when available for the Bulls.

Averaging 5.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in just 17.5 minutes per game, Ball could be an interesting trade target.

Lonzo Ball
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A recent report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times revealed what the Bulls may be looking for in a potential Ball deal.

Via Cowley: “A solid next few weeks from Ball could start generating some interest, especially because he is working on an expiring contract, and all the Bulls would be looking to do is swap an expiring contract as well as grabbing a few possible second rounders in the deal.”

This would be an interesting buy-low option for many teams around the league. Still working his way back to the player he was before the injuries, Ball has the ability to impact the game in several different ways.

The NBA trade deadline is February 6, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET.

