Drama Between Zach LaVine and Chicago Bulls Revealed
Throughout the entire season, there was underlying tension between Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. It was never quite revealed what the tension was for, but the hidden hostility is slowly starting to get out during this offseason.
According to a report from Jamal Collier of ESPN, Zach LaVine's early tension with the Chicago Bulls started when he felt like the team was constantly losing.
"THE TENSION BETWEEN LaVine and the organization has been growing over the past year," Collier said. "When the team got off to a rough start at the beginning of the season, LaVine expressed his frustration with the constant losing."
If the tension from the losing wasn't enough drama between Zach LaVine and the Bulls, that frustration only grew as the trade talks emerged. Once LaVine knew his name was in trade talks, he let the Bulls know that he was open to being moved - something that wasn't received positively by the organization.
"LaVine knew the Bulls had engaged in trade conversations last summer, so through his representation at Klutch Sports, he let the organization know he was open to the two sides working together to find a new destination," Collier said "It was short of a full trade request, but it still irked Karnisovas, sources told ESPN, a slight perceived as LaVine not being committed to sticking with the team."
In all honesty, the damage has been more than done between Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. The team has already taken a loss when trading both Josh Giddey and DeMar DeRozan, it may be time to just take another with trading LaVine.
