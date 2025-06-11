Tom Thibodeau Breaks Silence on Knicks Firing
The New York Knicks made their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000 this postseason, which was celebrated by many. Even though the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers to fall short of a Finals appearance, making their first trip to the Conference Finals in 25 years is a step in the right direction.
However, when things were looking up for the franchise, they made one of the most drastic decisions possible. Shortly after losing to the Pacers, the Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, despite coming just two wins away from an NBA Finals appearance.
Eight days after it was reported that the Knicks fired Thibodeau, the veteran coach released a statement to X and the New York Times.
"To the best city in the world with the best fans in the world: Thank you.
"When I was hired in 2020, I said this was my dream job. I am grateful that dream became a reality. Thank you to our players and coaching staff who gave everything they had, and to everyone who makes this franchise special. I am proud of everything we accomplished together, including four playoff appearances and this year's run to the Eastern Conference finals — our first in 25 years.
"And to the fans, thank you for believing in me and embracing me from day one. Watching you support our team, and seeing the Garden ignite with that incomparable Knicks energy, is something I will never forget.
"With gratitude and respect, Tom Thibodeau."
After two decades of being an assistant coach, Thibodeau got his first head coaching gig with the Chicago Bulls in 2010. Through five seasons in Chicago, Thibodeau had a 255-139 record, including an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in his first year.
Thibodeau went on to help turn New York basketball around, and getting them to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 is an incredible feat. While fans still show their appreciation for the veteran coach, the franchise figured it was time to part ways.