Golden State Warriors Star Could be Chicago Bulls Target
The Chicago Bulls need to get younger and prioritize their future. They've waded in the middle of a down Eastern Conference for what feels like an eternity. They started on that last season by trading away Zach LaVine, but they could step further by acquiring more young players and trading away Nikola Vucevic.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report put a list together of ambitious targets for every team this offseason, listing Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga for the Chicago Bulls.
"Base-year compensation rules make a sign-and-trade involving a restricted free agent like Jonathan Kuminga ambitious. The logistics—Kuminga counts as his full new salary coming in but only half going out—are prohibitive.
"The Bulls are expected to hand their own RFA, Josh Giddey, a hefty deal in free agency. That'd be a risky long-term move because Giddey doesn't have much of a market (not that that stopped the Bulls from overspending on Patrick Williams in a similar spot) and because it's unclear if his defensive issues will allow him to meaningfully help a winner.
"If Chicago is going to commit to one member of the 2021 lottery in Giddey, why not double down and get the guy taken one pick later in Kuminga?
"At the very least, Kuminga's elite athleticism, self-creation and free-throw-drawing prowess could balance out some of Giddey's deficiencies. Since we have to assume the Bulls aren't going to tear their roster down any time soon, prioritizing players in their early 20s would at least offer some upside in their annual pursuit of 42 wins."
Kuminga will only be 23 years old at the start of next season, still young enough to develop into a good player. Chicago could try to acquire him while getting off the contracts of Vucevic or Patrick Williams.
