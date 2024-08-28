ESPN Issues Apology to Two-Time NBA All-Star for Inaccurate Angel Reese Post
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is amid a historic WNBA rookie season. Setting records with her rebounding and ability to tally double-doubles, Reese is currently averaging 13.5 points and a league-leading 12.9 rebounds.
Reese recorded her third-straight 20-rebound game in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Aces, finishing with 11 points and 22 rebounds. Chicago has lost their last three games entering Wednesday’s game against the Washington Mystics, but Reese has posted some monster double-doubles in this stretch:
11 PTS and 22 REB vs. Aces
13 PTS and 20 REB vs. Sun
19 PTS and 20 REB vs. Mercury
Following her third-straight 20-rebound game, ESPN put out a now deleted post that said Reese had joined Ben Wallace as the only other WNBA/NBA player in the last 50 years with three-straight games of at least 20 rebounds.
From ESPN: Angel Reese is one of just two players in the WNBA & NBA in the last 50 years to grab 20+ REB three games in a row 🤯
The most recent streak before these was Wilt Chamberlain in 1973!
Fans quickly called out ESPN for this false information, as two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond achieved this feat in 2019.
After being called out by Drummond himself, ESPN issued an apology to the veteran center:
Drummond spent last season with the Chicago Bulls, and signed a free agency deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason.
Reese has struggled from the floor all season, and particularly in the last two games. Converting on just seven of her last 28 field goal attempts, Reese’s field goal percentage on the season has dropped to 38.7 percent.
While a lot of focus has been placed on her efficiency, Reese has been making nightly WNBA history amid these shooting struggles.
The efficiency has wavered for Reese, but her ability to impact the game on the glass has not. Breaking countless records with her rebounding, Reese is on pace to set the WNBA’s single-season record in that category.
