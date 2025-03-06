ESPN Star's LeBron James, Michael Jordan Statement Goes Viral
For as long as LeBron James has been in the NBA, he's been compared to Michael Jordan.
Regardless of any accomplishment LeBron has done, hes' been compared to Jordan. Even while performing at an All-NBA level at 40 years old, LeBron has been compared to Jordan.
One of those who is most guilty of incessantly making the comparisons is ESPN star Stephen A. Smith. After recently declaring that Jordan was the best player around a week ago, Smith has now changed his tone again entirely.
"Jordan at his best is the greatest that I have ever seen," Smith said on First Take. "But Jordan wasn't that good for that long."
Smith went on to add that everything LeBron has been doing at age 40 and the longevity he's been playing with should be enough to consider him the GOAT.
In the end, the greatness that he has put on display. For as long as he has put on display. I'll even go a step further. Knowing how I feel about Jordan. And I think anybody that knows basketball agrees with me. I actually think it's time to not even have the debate anymore. Because that's how great LeBron James has been. For as long as he has been that great. I can stand down and acknowledge that because this is absolutely phenomenal," Smith said.
"But it's not the 50,000 points. It's not even the way he looked last night. It's not even the way he's looked this month. It's the fact that I'm watching this brother with Anthony Davis, without Anthony Davis," Smith said. "With Luka, without Luka. I mean this dude right here—and I'm looking a guy at 40 years of age whose in better shape than 98% of the league. If not more."
The LeBron James, Michael Jordan debate will go on for as long as the NBA exists. When that next player comes, they'll be compared again. That's just the nature of sport.
