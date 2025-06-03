Ex-Bulls, Lakers Star Wants to Replace Tom Thibodeau as Knicks Coach
In a surprising turn of events, the New York Knicks have reportedly parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move comes days after the Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, falling in six games.
Thibodeau spent five seasons with the Knicks, taking home a Coach of the Year award in 2021. After coaching New York to four playoff appearances in five years, this chapter with the organization comes to an end.
The Knicks will now pivot to searching for a new leader on the sidelines. Names that have popped up on social media include former Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone and Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant. However, one former Chicago Bulls star believes he should be the man for the job.
Metta Sandiford-Artest, also known as Metta World Peace and formerly known as Ron Artest, took to X to share his thoughts on the Knicks' head coaching vacancy. The former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year believes he should be the next head coach in New York.
Artest is a New York City native, attending Saint John's from 1997 to 1999 before being drafted by the Bulls in the first round of the 1999 NBA Draft. He averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.0 steals in Chicago. Artest would play one season with the Knicks in 2014, appearing in 29 games. The forward retired from basketball in 2017 at the age of 37 with the Los Angeles Lakers.
