Bulls News

Ex-Bulls, Lakers Star Wants to Replace Tom Thibodeau as Knicks Coach

One former Chicago Bulls star believes he should replace Tom Thibodeau as the head coach of the New York Knicks.

Jed Katz

May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a surprising turn of events, the New York Knicks have reportedly parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move comes days after the Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, falling in six games.

Thibodeau spent five seasons with the Knicks, taking home a Coach of the Year award in 2021. After coaching New York to four playoff appearances in five years, this chapter with the organization comes to an end.

The Knicks will now pivot to searching for a new leader on the sidelines. Names that have popped up on social media include former Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone and Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant. However, one former Chicago Bulls star believes he should be the man for the job.

Metta Sandiford-Artest, also known as Metta World Peace and formerly known as Ron Artest, took to X to share his thoughts on the Knicks' head coaching vacancy. The former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year believes he should be the next head coach in New York.

Artest is a New York City native, attending Saint John's from 1997 to 1999 before being drafted by the Bulls in the first round of the 1999 NBA Draft. He averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.0 steals in Chicago. Artest would play one season with the Knicks in 2014, appearing in 29 games. The forward retired from basketball in 2017 at the age of 37 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Related Articles

Ex-Bulls Coach Tom Thibodeau Fired by New York Knicks

New Report On Josh Giddey, Coby White's Future With Chicago Bulls

Derrick Rose Makes Heartbreaking Statement on NBA Career Injuries

Published
Jed Katz-headshot
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News