Ex-Lakers, Bulls Guard Makes Pacers-Thunder Game 7 Prediction
For the first time since 2016, the NBA Finals are going seven games after the Indiana Pacers trounced the Oklahoma City Thunder. Former NBA journeyman point guard Patrick Beverly already made his prediction on social media after Game 6.
Beverly, a 12-year NBA veteran, made it clear he's siding with the underdog Pacers in Game 7. Beverly never played in the NBA Finals, but he did play a key reserve role for the Los Angeles Clippers during their run to the Western Conference Finals in 2021.
"Finals Game 7 🔥🔥indy to Win it," Beverly wrote on X.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have already opened as eight-point favorites at home in Game 7, though the Pacers did steal Game 1 at the PayCom Center as significant underdogs against the spread. Sunday's decisive game will mark just the tenth NBA Finals Game 7 since 1974, though it will be the fifth Game 7 in the NBA Finals since 2005.
Though the Thunder entered Thursday's game with as steep as -2200 odds at some Vegas sportsbooks to win the series ahead of Game 6, their uninspiring performance will surely inspire plenty of backers for the Pacers heading into Game 7. The Thunder's nearly seven-minute scoring drought in the third quarter was the longest in the history of the NBA Finals.
Related Articles
Warriors Swap Jonathan Kuminga for Lonzo Ball in Wild Three-Team Trade Idea
LeBron James Makes Strong Admission About Ex-Bulls, Lakers Star