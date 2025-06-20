Bulls News

Ex-Lakers, Bulls Guard Makes Pacers-Thunder Game 7 Prediction

Ex-Lakers and Bulls guard Patrick Beverly made his prediction for Game 7 of the NBA Finals

Will Despart

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) goes after a loose ball against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) in the fourth quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) goes after a loose ball against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) in the fourth quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time since 2016, the NBA Finals are going seven games after the Indiana Pacers trounced the Oklahoma City Thunder. Former NBA journeyman point guard Patrick Beverly already made his prediction on social media after Game 6.

Beverly, a 12-year NBA veteran, made it clear he's siding with the underdog Pacers in Game 7. Beverly never played in the NBA Finals, but he did play a key reserve role for the Los Angeles Clippers during their run to the Western Conference Finals in 2021.

"Finals Game 7 🔥🔥indy to Win it," Beverly wrote on X.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have already opened as eight-point favorites at home in Game 7, though the Pacers did steal Game 1 at the PayCom Center as significant underdogs against the spread. Sunday's decisive game will mark just the tenth NBA Finals Game 7 since 1974, though it will be the fifth Game 7 in the NBA Finals since 2005.

Though the Thunder entered Thursday's game with as steep as -2200 odds at some Vegas sportsbooks to win the series ahead of Game 6, their uninspiring performance will surely inspire plenty of backers for the Pacers heading into Game 7. The Thunder's nearly seven-minute scoring drought in the third quarter was the longest in the history of the NBA Finals.

Related Articles

Warriors Swap Jonathan Kuminga for Lonzo Ball in Wild Three-Team Trade Idea

LeBron James Makes Strong Admission About Ex-Bulls, Lakers Star

Chicago Bulls Legend Compares OKC Thunder Star to Himself

Published
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

Home/News