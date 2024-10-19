Ex-Lakers Player Receives Final Chicago Bulls Roster Spot
The Chicago Bulls had some very important decisions to make with their preseason roster and it looks like the team has finalized them.
According to Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Chicago Bulls have signed former Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker to their final roster spot. During the preseason, he averaged 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 42/33/75 shooting from the field.
During the team's final preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Horton-Tucker made a very clutch layup to tie the game and send it to overtime. The Bulls ultimately won the game in overtime, keeping the Cavaliers winless in preseason.
While Horton-Tucker is a great signing for the Chicago Bulls, it really doesn't help the logjam that the team has at the guard position. The team had the following players at guard during the preseason: Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry, Jevon Carter, Chris Duarte, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Julian Phillips.
Regardless of the roster problems, the Chicago Bulls were a surprisingly exciting team to watch during the preseason. The team has a renewed sense of energy that could be felt on the court. Even if the team doesn't make the playoffs this season or tries to ultimately tank if they trade Zach LaVine, they're playing with the right spirit.
The Chicago Bulls open their season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 23.
