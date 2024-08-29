Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Makes Intriguing Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson Statement
Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley recently signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
This new journey for Beverley comes after 12 seasons in the NBA where he spent time with the LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.
Also hosting the Pat Bev podcast for Barstool, Beverley is a media personality off the court. During a recent episode of his podcast, Beverley made an intriguing statement on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, saying the star rookie cannot be compared to Candace Parker, Maya Moore, or A’ja Wilson for one specific reason.
“I think with Caitlin Clark… You can’t compare her to Candace Parker,” Beverley said. “You can’t compare her to Maya Moore. You can’t compare her A’ja Wilson. You can’t compare her to these women. She has a normal woman’s frame. Like the everyday, average woman is her height.”
Beverley added, “Same with Steph Curry. It was no surprise that he was so relatable, why people loved him.”
While this argument has been made in the past about Curry and other less physically imposing professional athletes, it is always a controversial take since there is much more that separates an elite professional athlete from the average fan than their physical frame.
While two of the three WNBA legends Beverley mentioned are taller than Clark, Moore is also listed at 6-foot-0. The four-time WNBA champion is listed at 175 pounds, which does give her a slight physical edge over the 152-pound Clark, but that’s not the same as comparing either guard to forwards like Parker and Wilson.
Believing that Clark is more relatable to the average fan than other WNBA greats, Beverley specifically used Parker, Moore, and Wilson as examples. The much likelier reason for Clark’s popularity, similar to Curry’s, is the incredible excitement that her style of play creates.
An elite playmaker, Clark can also shoot from anywhere within the half court line which makes her a must-watch player every game.
