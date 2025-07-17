Bulls News

Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Damian Lillard's Unexpected Decision

The former Chicago Bull had plenty to say about Damian Lillard's free agency.

Austin Veazey

Jan 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) gestures in the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Damian Lillard is returning home. The Milwaukee Bucks waived the 9-time NBA All-Star to get under the second tax apron, which allowed them to make a few different moves in free agency, like stealing Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. Lillard is expected to miss the entire season as he recovers from a torn Achilles that he suffered in the playoffs.

After weighing his options, Lillard decided to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, the organization he spent the first 11 years of his career with, on a three-year, $42 million deal. They traded him to Milwaukee in a three-team deal for Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, and Deandre Ayton, then turned around and traded Holiday to the Celtics. Now, Holiday and Lillard are both on the Blazers.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on in the first quarter during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Former Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley took to X/Twitter to react to the news.

"Dame to Portland he not wrong. said F that ring chasing. i’m going back where the LOVE IS
That’s really what hoopers want peace of mind and good HOOPS
That’s [fire]," Beverley first posted.

Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley
Apr 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley (21) brings the ball up court against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Then, when asked if he thinks Lillard regrets leaving Portland, Beverley responded, "idk [I don't know] but i do know that the years he was there He had no injuries I do know that."

Lillard is a future Hall of Famer and will have his jersey retired by the Trail Blazers one day. His family and kids still live in Portland, so he and Portland's general manager, Joe Cronin, recently met at Lillard's house in Portland to hash out their differences and give Lillard the chance to retire in Portland. There is a player option for the third year of the deal.

