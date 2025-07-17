Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Damian Lillard's Unexpected Decision
Damian Lillard is returning home. The Milwaukee Bucks waived the 9-time NBA All-Star to get under the second tax apron, which allowed them to make a few different moves in free agency, like stealing Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. Lillard is expected to miss the entire season as he recovers from a torn Achilles that he suffered in the playoffs.
After weighing his options, Lillard decided to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, the organization he spent the first 11 years of his career with, on a three-year, $42 million deal. They traded him to Milwaukee in a three-team deal for Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, and Deandre Ayton, then turned around and traded Holiday to the Celtics. Now, Holiday and Lillard are both on the Blazers.
Former Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley took to X/Twitter to react to the news.
"Dame to Portland he not wrong. said F that ring chasing. i’m going back where the LOVE IS
That’s really what hoopers want peace of mind and good HOOPS
That’s [fire]," Beverley first posted.
Then, when asked if he thinks Lillard regrets leaving Portland, Beverley responded, "idk [I don't know] but i do know that the years he was there He had no injuries I do know that."
Lillard is a future Hall of Famer and will have his jersey retired by the Trail Blazers one day. His family and kids still live in Portland, so he and Portland's general manager, Joe Cronin, recently met at Lillard's house in Portland to hash out their differences and give Lillard the chance to retire in Portland. There is a player option for the third year of the deal.
