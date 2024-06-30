Failed Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors Trade Revealed
The Golden State Warriors have struck out on multiple potential star trade targets, and have now released one of their best assets for facilitating such a deal. It was announced by the team on Sunday that veteran point guard Chris Paul had been released, meaning his non-guaranteed $30M salary can no longer be used in a deal.
It has been expected for months that Golden State would use Paul's salary to facilitate a big trade, but they now allow the 39 year old to enter free agency with nothing in return. Before this decision was made by Golden State, they reportedly turned down a trade with the Chicago Bulls.
In a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and NBA on TNT, the insider said, "I was told that Chicago Bulls were trying to get something going with the Warriors. Trying to get a Zach LaVine package together. It could have been a Zach LaVine for a Chris Paul or Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors they didn't feel that was an adequate amount for a deal structure."
The Warriors are now very limited in their ability to facilitate a blockbuster trade, although they do secure some financial flexibility by waiving Paul. There is a lot of pressure on Golden State to improve a roster that missed the playoffs last season despite Steph Curry still being a superstar.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan