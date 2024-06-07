Former Pelicans Star Reveals Truth About Zion Williamson

Bulls News

Dec 29, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2), forward Zion Williamson (1), forward Brandon Ingram (14), center Steven Adams (12) and guard Eric Bledsoe (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
When Lonzo Ball was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, many were excited about the pairing of Ball and Zion Williamson. While that duo never fully panned out in New Orleans, as injuries limited their time on the floor together, there were some fun moments with Ball and Williamson.

Now with the Chicago Bulls, Ball is hoping to reestablish himself as a high-level NBA player next season upon his return from injury. During a recent episode of his What an Experience podcast, Ball briefly reflected on his time in New Orleans, saying Williamson is the funniest teammate he has ever had:

Williamson has also dealt with his fair share injuries to begin his NBA career, but stayed much healthier last season, playing in a career-high 70 games for the Pelicans. While Williamson‘s overall production was a bit down last season from where it had been in previous years, the availability was great to see, and certainly helped his team.

This will be an interesting offseason for the Pelicans, as star forward Brandon Ingram has seen his name in a lot of trade rumors. Ingram came over to New Orleans with Ball in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers, and has made one All-Star appearance in his time with the Pelicans.

