Giannis Antetokounmpo's Instagram Post After Bucks-Bulls Goes Viral
The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls played an NBA preseason game on Tuesday night. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was dominant, finishing with 24 points and 10 rebounds in the 111-107 win over Chicago.
Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA, and has one of most complete resumes of all-time. An NBA champion, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-Star Game MVP, Antetokounmpo has done it all in his career. Still just 29 years old, Antetokounmpo has several high-level years left to continue adding to his historically great list of accomplishments.
The duo of Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is one of the most talented in the NBA right now, and they are hoping to win a championship this season.
Following this win over Chicago, Antetokounmpo made an Instagram post that went viral.
Via Antetokounmpo: “🔥🙏🏽🧿”
Sharing three photos and one video, Antetokounmpo received over 260,000 likes and 830 comments on his post in less than one day. With 16 million followers on Instagram, Antetokounmpo is one of the league’s biggest stars.
The Bucks are looking to go much deeper in the playoffs this season than they did last season. Dealing with injuries, including to Antetokounmpo, the Bucks were eliminated in the first round last season.
In 792 career NBA games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. The 6-foot-11 forward has made eight All-Star and All-NBA teams.
