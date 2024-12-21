Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics are back in action after a quick one-day break, this time however, the teams will be facing off in Chicago. The Bulls were able to even the season series at one game apiece after pulling out the victory in their last matchup with a final score of 117-108. They will be looking to take the lead now that they are home, but the Celtics may come out with some force after getting embarrassed on their home court.
The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Josh Giddey, Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, and Dalen Terry.
Josh Giddey is currently questionable with a right ankle sprain.
Chris Duarte is out on a G League assignment, E.J. Liddell is out on his two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out on his two-way contract, DJ Steward is also out on his two-way contract, and Dalen Terry is currently questionable with a right knee contusion.
The Celtics have five players listed on their injury report: JD Davison, Sam Hauser, Drew Peterson, Baylor Scheierman, and Anton Watson.
JD Davison is out on his two-way G League contract, Sam Hauser is questionable with lower back spasms, Drew Peterson is out on his two-way contract, Baylor Scheierman is out on G League assignment, and Anton Watson is out on his two-way contract.
The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls