Bulls News

Injury Report: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls

There are nine players listed on the injury report between the Bulls and Thunder

Farbod Esnaashari

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends during the first half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends during the first half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

After getting a massive win against the Milwaukee Bucks last night, the Chicago Bulls have another hard battle in front of them in the form of the Oklahoma City Thunder. There are nine players listed on the injury report between both teams.

The Chicago Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, and Dalen Terry. Lonzo Ball is available after sitting the last game due to left knee surgery injury management, E.J. Liddell is questionable due to a G League two-way, Adama Sanogo is questionable due to a G League two-way, DJ Steward is questionable due to a G League two-way, and Dalen Terry is available while dealing with left patella tendonitis. Zach LaVine is listed as available.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVin
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first half of a basketball game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have four players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Topic, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams. Isaiah Hartenstein is out due to a left-hand fracture, Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery, Jaylin Williams is out due to a right hamstring strain, and Kenrich Williams is out due to right knee surgery. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as available.

Between the two teams, OKC has the rest advantage over the Bulls. Chicago is on the second night of a back-to-back while OKC hasn't played since Thursday.

The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder face off at 8:00 p.m. EST in a game that will feature the homecoming of Alex Caruso.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics

Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News