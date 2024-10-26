Injury Report: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls
After getting a massive win against the Milwaukee Bucks last night, the Chicago Bulls have another hard battle in front of them in the form of the Oklahoma City Thunder. There are nine players listed on the injury report between both teams.
The Chicago Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, and Dalen Terry. Lonzo Ball is available after sitting the last game due to left knee surgery injury management, E.J. Liddell is questionable due to a G League two-way, Adama Sanogo is questionable due to a G League two-way, DJ Steward is questionable due to a G League two-way, and Dalen Terry is available while dealing with left patella tendonitis. Zach LaVine is listed as available.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have four players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Topic, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams. Isaiah Hartenstein is out due to a left-hand fracture, Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery, Jaylin Williams is out due to a right hamstring strain, and Kenrich Williams is out due to right knee surgery. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as available.
Between the two teams, OKC has the rest advantage over the Bulls. Chicago is on the second night of a back-to-back while OKC hasn't played since Thursday.
The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder face off at 8:00 p.m. EST in a game that will feature the homecoming of Alex Caruso.
