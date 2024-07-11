Iowa Women's Basketball Coach Makes Bold Caitlin Clark, Michael Jordan Statement
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is amid a historic rookie season. Leaving behind a legendary collegiate career at Iowa, Clark was selected first-overall by Indiana in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and has lived up to the hype in her first 23 professional games.
The all-time scoring leader in NCAA Division 1 basketball history, Clark will be impossible to replace at Iowa, but the program is hopeful they can remain competitive in her absence. Speaking recently with reporters, new Iowa women's basketball head coach Jan Jensen revealed the mindset heading into this post-Clark era.
"We appreciate Caitlin," Jensen said. "We appreciate everything that she was. She shot it from the parking lot. Amazing. The orbit of which we were all part of. But those generational players, they are so rare, and you have to move on. Just like Michael Jordan when he was at North Carolina, North Carolina still had a team the next year. They're still there. They did it a different way."
Like Michael Jordan did with the Chicago Bulls, Clark hopes to become a legend at the next level. Off to a great start, Clark was named to the WNBA All-Star team in her rookie season, which was a very deserved honor. Already one of the best players in the league, Clark is putting up historic numbers in her first season.
