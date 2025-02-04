Jimmy Butler's Status for Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat
The Bulls are heading into their first game since Sunday's blockbuster trade that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, as Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and Zach Collins all set to make their debut on Tuesday against the Miami Heat.
The Heat are coming off an extremely close win against the San Antonio Spurs in regulation, pulling out a two-point victory on the road behind a 30-point outburst by star center Bam Adebayo. The Bulls have lost nine of their last 12 heading into Tuesday's game, desperately needing a win over the South Beach franchise.
Each team has released their injury reports for Tuesday's matchup, as the Heat are still handcuffing their All-Star forward to the bench.
Unsurprisingly, former Bulls star and current Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler will not be available for the Heat on Tuesday night after being suspended indefinitely by the team.
The small forward was suspended after he walked out during team practice when he reportedly found out he was no longer a starter. Butler expressed his displeasure with the Heat franchise and requested a trade earlier in the season. The Heat have yet to trade the forward but are expected to deal him before Thursday’s deadline.
Butler was averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season before his suspension, with solid 54/36/80 shooting splits. The 14-year veteran has many accolades throughout his NBA career, including being a five-time All-NBA team and five-time All-Defensive team member.
Butler last played with the Heat on January 21st when he finished the game with 13 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, in what was likely his final game with the franchise.
The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls