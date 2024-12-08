Joel Embiid's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers
The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers face off tonight in a game that may not seem worth much, but is very important for the 76ers. Philadelphia is only 2.5 games behind the Bulls to be in a play-in spot, and tonight could go a long way toward the end of the season.
The 76ers have spent the last seven games without Joel Embiid and have gone a surprising 4-3 in that stretch. For how poorly the 76ers started their season, it seems like things may finally start turning in their favor. Things may be even more in their favor as Embiid has been upgraded on the injury report.
The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable against the Chicago Bulls with left knee injury management.
Through four games this season, Embiid is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks on 38/17/100 shooting from the field. It's a massive downgrade from Embiid's career average of 27.8 points and 11.1 rebounds a game. It's clear that Embiid has been playing with rust, but in his last game against the Grizzlies, he put up 35 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block on 48/20/100 shooting from the field.
The Chicago Bulls are coming off a loss against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The Bulls and 76ers face off at 1:00 p.m. EST tonight.
