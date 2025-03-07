Josh Giddey Joins Luka Doncic on Exclusive NBA List vs Magic
The Chicago Bulls barely inched out a win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, scraping by with a 125-123 win. Orlando's game-tying dunk attempt came after the buzzer, but it is hard to argue that Chicago did not deserve that win.
The Bulls marched into Orlando and played an exceptional game, primarily led by their guard trio of Tre Jones, Coby White, and Josh Giddey. White stole the show with 44 points on 16-28 shooting from the field and 7-15 from deep, but Giddey was just as impressive in other ways.
Giddey dropped 19 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists on 6-14 shooting in Thursday's win. Giddey notched his 21st double-double of the season and the 75th of his career.
Since entering the NBA in 2021-22, Giddey is one of just six guards with 75+ double-doubles, joining an exclusive group of Trae Young, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Tyrese Haliburton, and Dejounte Murray, per Bulls PR.
In seven games since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 21.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists, shooting 49.5% from the field, 51.6% from beyond the arc, and 85.4% from the free-throw line.
Giddey has been unbelievable for Chicago this season and has quickly become one of the most underrated players in the NBA. Giddey's impact on the Bulls is huge, and while they are barely hanging onto a Play-In Tournament spot in tenth place in the East, they have picked up some impressive wins.
