Josh Giddey Makes Bulls History vs 76ers
One of the most sought-after players on the trade market this past offseason, the Chicago Bulls opted to trade All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for promising young guard Josh Giddey. The sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey flashed his stat-stuffing abilities during his three years with the Thunder.
Now, in his first season with the Bulls, Giddey has started in every game he's appeared in while providing his all-around game. The team leader in assists and second in rebounds, Giddey's near triple-double against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight earned him a spot in franchise history.
According to Bulls PR, Giddey's 10 rebounds against the Sixers was his 13th game with 10 or more rebounds this season, the most by a Bulls guard in a season since Michael Jordan had 14 instances in the 1992-93 season.
Playing for the Chicago Bulls, it's not often that you find yourself in the same company as Jordan in any type of statistical category. During that 1992-93 season, Jordan averaged 6.7 rebounds per game, less than Giddey who entered today with a 7.4 rebounds per game average.
Giddey does have a ways to go to catch up to Jordan's best single-season rebounding effort, as he finished the 1988-89 season with 8.0 rebounds per game. Regardless, an impressive feat for the Bulls guard to accomplish in his first season with the franchise.
