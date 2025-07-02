Josh Giddey Makes Cryptic Post Amid Free Agency Decision
NBA free agency Day 3 has commenced, and while plenty of player movement has already happened across the league, there are still some crucial decisions that have yet to be made for several teams. One of the more notable ones is the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga, as a return to Golden State could be in the best interest of both sides.
In addition, the Chicago Bulls have yet to agree to terms with guard Josh Giddey on a new contract. After being acquired by the Bulls in the deal that sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Giddey joined the team on an expiring contract, looking to earn his next deal. His play after the All-Star break certainly did boost his value, but there's been no report of traction on a deal.
Amid this contract negotiation situation, Giddey has since taken to his Instagram account, posting a video of himself with a "⏳" emoji, as the time is ticking for a deal to be struck with the Bulls. Reports earlier this year revealed that Giddey is seeking $30 million annually, and it's hard to imagine he'd settle for less, given the current state of the market.
During that post-All-Star break stretch, Giddey averaged an impressive 21.2 points per game, 10.7 rebounds per game, and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Still just 22 years old, better basketball could be ahead for Giddey, and he could be an All-Star candidate in a weakened Eastern Conference next season.
The Bulls already locked up backup Tre Jones to an extension, so Bulls fans will now wait and see when a deal with Giddey will be finalized.
Related Articles
Latest Report On Jonathan Kuminga Trade Amid Bulls Rumors
Josh Giddey Reacts To Bulls Free Agency Decision
Breaking: Bulls Agree to Three-Year Extension With Ex-Spurs, Duke Guard