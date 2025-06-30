Breaking: Bulls Agree to Three-Year Extension With Ex-Spurs, Duke Guard
NBA free agency opened on Monday evening, and although it took some time for news to break, it has been nonstop ever since. Multiple teams have made some big moves, even with not a lot of money being available.
The Chicago Bulls got on the board with a re-signing of one of their own, bringing back guard Tre Jones on a three-year deal worth $24 million. Jones played extremely well with the Bulls after the midseason trade, averaging 11.5 PPG, 4.9 APG, and 3.2 RPG in his 18 games in Chicago.
Jones was acquired in the trade deadline deal between the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings, the one that sent Zach LaVine to Sacramento, De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs, and gave the Bulls players like Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, and their own 2025 first-round pick back from the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade with the Spurs years ago.
The Bulls just traded away Lonzo Ball, and there are rumors they could look to move on from Coby White this offseason, so Jones and Josh Giddey (once he's re-signed) will be Chicago's main ball-handlers next year.
Jones starred at Duke for two seasons, becoming an All-American on most publications in his sophomore season. He declared for the draft and was selected 41st overall by the Spurs in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he had been with them up until they traded him to Chicago this year.
Tre Jones is still only 25 years old, plenty of time to develop even further, and he fits the timeline of the rest of the team, mostly, with Nikola Vucevic being the biggest exception.
