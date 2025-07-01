Josh Giddey Reacts To Bulls Free Agency Decision
NBA free agency continues to be filled with action, and 24 hours haven't even passed since the start of it. In that period, the Denver Nuggets have revamped their roster by adding Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, and Jonas Valančiūnas through trades and signings. Additionally, the Milwaukee Bucks shocked the NBA world by waiving Damian Lillard following his Achilles tear.
As for the Chicago Bulls, they made a major move before free agency, trading away Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro. Once free agency began, with a need for a backup point guard, the Bulls agreed to a deal to bring back a key reserve who sparked a reaction from star guard Josh Giddey.
"😁 @trejones03," Giddey commented in response to the Bulls inking guard Tre Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract. Jones was acquired by the Bulls in the trade deadline deal that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings.
In 18 appearances with the Bulls, Jones had a productive stretch, averaging 11.5 points per game, 4.9 assists per game, and shot an efficient 57.2% from the field. Jones began his career as a member of the Spurs, and now he will look to be a vital reserve piece for the Bulls, as the 25-year-old will enter his 6th season in the NBA next year.
As for the rest of the offseason for Chicago, rumors continue to float around Nikola Vucevic and Coby White for potential trades, in addition to Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga being linked there via a sign-and-trade.
