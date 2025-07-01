Latest Report On Jonathan Kuminga Trade Amid Bulls Rumors
The Golden State Warriors might not have made any free agency moves up to this point, but that could be a result of the impending situation of Jonathan Kuminga. With the Brooklyn Nets seemingly out of the race after landing Michael Porter Jr., the only realistic options are a sign-and-trade or a return to Golden State.
At the moment, two teams that continue to remain in the rumors are the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat. Both intriguing options for the 22-year-old forward, a new report reveals just where things stand in terms of Kuminga and the Bulls for a sign-and-trade deal.
According to Bulls insider K.C. Johnson, he has not heard any traction on a sign-and-trade deal that would land Kuminga in Chicago. "That's not to say that it won't happen, I'm just saying I've not heard it," Johnson said.
He went on to add it's important to note that Kuminga presents a difficulty in a sign-and-trade, where only 50% of his salary counts as outgoing money in a trade. Therefore, if he were to sign for $25 million annually, the Warriors would only be able to take $12.5 million back in incoming salary. In that scenario, Bulls guard Coby White could fit the mold.
However, as mentioned by Johnson, that rules out Nikola Vucevic being in the trade, and he'd be surprised if White was involved in a deal for Kuminga. As the reports continue to come out, it seems more likely that Kuminga could be trending toward a sign-and-trade with the Heat or simply returning to Golden State.
