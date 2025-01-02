Josh Giddey Makes Honest Statement After Bulls-Wizards
The Washington Wizards entered Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with just five total wins on the NBA season. Defeating the Bulls 125-107, Washington moved to 6-25, while Chicago fell to 15-19.
The Bulls are not expected to contend for an Eastern Conference playoff spot, and will likely sell at the NBA trade deadline, but this was still a disappointing loss. Unable to contain Jordan Poole, who finished with 30 points, the Bulls began the new year with a bad loss.
Speaking after the game, Bulls guard Josh Giddey got honest about what was a disappointing effort form his team.
“We came in too cool," Giddey admitted, via K.C Johnson of Chicago Sports News. "It’s the NBA. Anyone can beat anyone on any given night. These guys haven’t had a lot of wins and we probably came in with the wrong mindset that we can roll out of bed and walk away with a win.”
Expecting to win, rather than approaching this contest with the right mindset, Chicago got beat by a bad team.
The Bulls now have two days off before hosting the New York Knicks on Saturday. New York is playing great basketball, having won nine-straight games to improve to 24-10 on the season.
While Chicago likely has signifiant roster changes coming, this is still a group that expects to remain competitive until those changes take place.
