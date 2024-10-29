Josh Giddey Makes Lonzo Ball Statement After Bulls-Grizzlies
The Chicago Bulls pulled out a close win on Monday night, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies by a final score of 126-123. Grizzlies star Ja Morant did not suit up in this game as he was ruled out due to right thigh soreness, but it was still an impressive win for the Bulls who moved to 2-2 on the season.
Lonzo Ball had another strong showing in this game, finishing with six points and six assists in just 18 minutes of action. He shared the floor for the first time with Josh Giddey, who tallied 12 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists in the win.
Speaking after the game, Giddey made a statement on Ball (via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News).
“Loved playing with him,” Giddey said of his new teammate. “Want to keep it doing it more and more. He's so smart and unselfish."
There were questions entering the season about how the Bulls would navigate having both Giddey and Ball on the roster. Both at their best when operating on the ball and making plays for others, these two point guards showed in limited action on Monday that they want to make it work together.
Ball’s improved three-point shooting throughout his NBA career has made him a lot more formidable off the ball. Knocking down two of his four three-point attempts on Monday, Ball played very well for the Bulls.
The Bulls tied a franchise-record 25 threes in this win over Memphis, making it a very fun game all around for Chicago.
