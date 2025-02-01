Josh Giddey Makes NBA History in Bulls-Raptors
The Chicago Bulls have not been very impressive this season, and intensive rumors ahead of next week's trade deadline have certainly dampened the organization's spirits. The Bulls are just 21-28 on the season, but just picked up a commanding win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
The Raptors went into Friday's matchup on a five-game win streak, but the Bulls finished them off with a 122-106 final score. Bulls guard Coby White led the way with 25 points and 6 assists, while star center Nikola Vucevic contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds.
But, one of the most surprising standouts for Chicago on Friday, and for the season, has been guard Josh Giddey.
Giddey posted 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in Friday's win in Toronto, setting himself up for a historic night.
Giddey has now become just the fourth player in NBA history to record 1,500+ assists and 1,500+ rebounds before turning 23 years old, joining NBA greats Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Luka Doncic (via Bulls PR).
Giddey has been incredible in his debut season with the Bulls, averaging 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. Many people doubted Chicago's offseason move to acquire Giddey by sending out fan-favorite Alex Caruso, but the 22-year-old Australian guard has certainly proven his worth.
Giddey can do everything the Bulls could want from their 6-foot-8 playmaking point guard, and his historic young career proves he is one of the most underrated players in the league.
