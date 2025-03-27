Josh Giddey Official Injury Status for Bulls vs Lakers
The Chicago Bulls will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in the final game of their regular-season series. Heading into this second and final matchup, it's the Bulls who have the series advantage and have a chance to sweep the Lakers in the regular season for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
Last time out in Los Angeles, the Bulls handed the Lakers a 146-115 loss despite LA having their key players available. Led by Coby White's 36 points, as the former lottery pick has been on fire recently, they also had a strong all-around performance from Josh Giddey as well. Heading into Thursday night's contest, one of the guards finds themselves on the injury report.
Giddey is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest, as he deals with a right wrist sprain. The former Oklahoma City Thunder guard has had a handful of absences this season but has appeared in 63 of the team's 72 games.
Since the All-Star break, Giddey has been exceptional, with averages of 22.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and is shooting 53.1% from beyond the arc. Currently in the final year of his contract without an extension agreed upon, Giddey is setting himself up for a significant payday this offseason.
Whether or not Giddey is active, tip-off in Chicago on Thursday is set for 8:00 p.m. EST between the Bulls and Lakers.
