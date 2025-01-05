Josh Giddey’s Alley-Oop to Lonzo Ball in Bulls-Knicks Went Viral
The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks headed into their Saturday night matchup seemingly in two different positions in the Eastern Conference. While the Bulls appear to be sellers ahead of the NBA trade deadline, they didn't look so tonight as they handed the Knicks their 12th loss of the season with a 139-126 win at the United Center.
Coby White and Zach LaVine finished the night with 33 points each, while Nikola Vucevic and Josh Giddey added double-doubles as well. While a big win for Chicago, that wasn't the only highlight of the night for the Bulls. Towards the end of the third quarter, Chicago brought out the flair with a highlight play.
Running down the court on the fast break, Giddey took the outlet pass from Vucevic and threw the alley-oop pass to Lonzo Ball who finished it off with a dunk on the other end. Just last game, Ball dunked the ball for the first time in three years in Chicago's 125-107 loss to the Washington Wizards.
The Bulls also added a reference to Ball's older brother, LiAngelo's, new song "Tweaker" with the caption "I MIGHT SWERVE BEND THAT CORNER WOAH." Since releasing this week, LiAngelo's song has been going viral on social media across the NBA.
Now winners of three out of the last four, Chicago welcomes the San Antonio Spurs to town on Monday for a chance at the season series sweep.
