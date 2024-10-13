Josh Giddey's Assist to Zach LaVine in Grizzlies-Bulls Goes Viral
The Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies faced off on Saturday in an NBA preseason game. This was the third preseason game for Memphis and the second for Chicago.
Falling to the Grizzlies by a final score of 124-121, the Bulls were unable to maintain their early lead. That said, there were a lot of encouraging signs for a Bulls team that has several question marks entering the new season.
Two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine was incredible for the Bulls, finishing with 28 points in just 22 minutes. New Bulls guard Josh Giddey finished with 11 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds in just 23 minutes.
One of LaVine’s nine baskets came off an assist from Giddey, and the play went viral on Instagram:
This play has over 450,000 views and is one of two Giddey plays that went viral in this preseason game. Giddey and LaVine also had nearly identical passes that the Bulls put together in an Instagram video.
Via Bulls: “Zach and Josh just threw identical assists 😱”
This video has over 350,000 views on Instagram. While it is still just preseason, the Bulls have to be encouraged with what they’ve seen from Giddey and LaVine.
The Bulls are still awaiting the injury return of Lonzo Ball, which is another development to watch for in preseason. For now, the Giddey-LaVine duo is off to a solid start.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade