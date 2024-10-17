Josh Giddey's Four-Word Message to Lonzo Ball After Bulls-Timberwolves
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball made his highly anticipated return to the court on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Missing the last two seasons due to injury, Ball worked incredibly hard to reach this point.
Playing 15 minutes, Ball tallied 10 points, one rebound, and one assist. It was an impressive showing for the former second overall pick, especially considering how long he has been out.
Having appeared in just 35 games for the Bulls since joining the team in 2021, Ball took the floor at United Center on Wednesday and received a nice ovation from the home crowd.
Ball converted on his first field goal attempt, knocking down a corner three that got the fans excited.
Following the game, Ball’s new teammate Josh Giddey sent a four-word message to him on Instagram.
Via Giddey: “welcome back my boy!!”
Giddey was acquired by the Bulls this offseason from the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a one for one player swap that sent two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso back to Oklahoma City. Giddey has had an up and down preseason, showing off his playmaking ability while struggling a bit from the floor.
It will be interesting to see how Chicago handles the playmaking duties between Giddey and Ball. It will certainly be a ramp up process for Ball, but if he can stay healthy, he has proven the ability to be a very solid two-way NBA guard.
