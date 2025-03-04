Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Bulls vs Cavaliers
The Chicago Bulls are back in action on Tuesday night, taking on the top team in the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bulls are entering this game after suffering a deflating loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Chicago will already have their hands full on Tuesday against the Cavaliers and could now possibly be without one of their best players.
Josh Giddey is on Tuesday’s injury report ahead of Chicago's game against the Cavaliers. The talented guard is listed as questionable due to a left quadricep contusion. Giddey has been a huge part of Chicago's system in his debut season as a Bull, starting all 57 of his appearances.
Giddey is averaging 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and a team-high 6.6 assists with 46/37/78 shooting splits. The talented guard has only missed four games thus far, but the Bulls are just 1-3 without him.
Giddey is in his first season with the Bulls after having three excellent seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The guard has been excellent in Chicago and a much-needed piece for this roster, especially after the departure of All-Star guard Zach LaVine around the trade deadline.
A mixture of possibly not having Giddey and playing the top Eastern Conference team sets up for a long night in Chicago. Bulls fans will certainly hope Giddey is good to go for Tuesday's game to give the team some life against the Cavaliers.
