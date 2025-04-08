Bulls News

Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Bulls vs. Cavaliers

The Chicago Bulls listed Josh Giddey on the injury report against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jed Katz

Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) brings the ball upcourt against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are riding hot into their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Now on a three-game winning streak, the Bulls will face the 62-16 Cavaliers, who hold the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, Chicago may be without one of its key players. Josh Giddey was listed on the Bulls' injury report and is questionable for Tuesday's game with a forearm injury. The team will already be without Coby White (rest), Lonzo Ball (wrist), Kevin Huerter (cervical strain), and Tre Jones (foot).

Giddey has been incredible for Chicago during the second half of the season. In his last 20 games, the 22-year-old has been averaging 20.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists on 49.5% shooting from the field and 45.8% from three. He has been a catalyst in the Bulls, having gone 12-6 since March 1.

Already without their leading scoring in White, the Bulls without Giddey would add another major offensive blow to the game plan. Chicago has a 1.3 rating on offense with Giddey on the floor this season and a -0.8 rating with him off the court.

The Bulls have just four games remaining in the regular season at 36-42. They already clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament but are looking to sneak up to the seventh or eighth seed in the East, held by the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks. Chicago is currently slated to have home-court advantage as the ninth seed against the 10th-seeded Miami Heat.

Without Giddey, that seeding is in jeopardy.

Published
Jed Katz-headshot
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

