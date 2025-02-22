Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Bulls vs Suns
The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns face off in a battle of two NBA teams that desperately need a win.
Chicago is currently on a six-game losing streak, while the Phoenix Suns are on a four-game losing streak. The big difference is Chicago is arguably trying to lose, while the Suns are infamously over the salary cap and really can't afford to lose.
Unfortunately for the Bulls, they have a plethora of players listed on the injury report against a healthy Suns team. One player listed on the injury report is Bulls guard Josh Giddey, who is listed as probable due to a right wrist sprain.
Giddey is fresh off of a tremendous performance against the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Against the Knicks, Giddey put up 27 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal on 62/67/100 shooting from the field. Thursday night's performance was arguably Giddey's best game as a Chicago Bull.
Saturday night's matchup between the Bulls and Suns is a rare moment of two teams on big losing streaks that sometimes makes for an incredibly fun battle. If Chicago snaps their six-game losing streak against the Suns, it could arguably be Phoenix's worst loss of the season in a season filled with worst losses.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Phoenix Suns at 2:00 p.m. EST on Saturday night.
