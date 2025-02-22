Bulls News

Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Bulls vs Suns

The Chicago Bulls listed Josh Giddey on the injury report against the Phoenix Suns

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns face off in a battle of two NBA teams that desperately need a win.

Chicago is currently on a six-game losing streak, while the Phoenix Suns are on a four-game losing streak. The big difference is Chicago is arguably trying to lose, while the Suns are infamously over the salary cap and really can't afford to lose.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they have a plethora of players listed on the injury report against a healthy Suns team. One player listed on the injury report is Bulls guard Josh Giddey, who is listed as probable due to a right wrist sprain.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey
Feb 5, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Giddey is fresh off of a tremendous performance against the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Against the Knicks, Giddey put up 27 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal on 62/67/100 shooting from the field. Thursday night's performance was arguably Giddey's best game as a Chicago Bull.

Saturday night's matchup between the Bulls and Suns is a rare moment of two teams on big losing streaks that sometimes makes for an incredibly fun battle. If Chicago snaps their six-game losing streak against the Suns, it could arguably be Phoenix's worst loss of the season in a season filled with worst losses.

The Chicago Bulls face off against the Phoenix Suns at 2:00 p.m. EST on Saturday night.

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

