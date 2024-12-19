Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls have the opportunity to go on their first three-game winning streak of the season tonight. Unfortunately, the team they'll have to beat to make it happen is the Boston Celtics. The two teams have faced off once before this season, and it ended in favor of the Celtics.
While the Bulls are relatively healthy in their game against the Celtics tonight, they have one key starter listed on the injury report.
The Bulls have officially listed Josh Giddey as questionable with a right ankle sprain against the Boston Celtics tonight.
Giddey injured his ankle during Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bulls coach Billy Donovan revealed that he re-injured the same ankle that suffered a ruptured ATFL during the Olympics.
Giddey has not missed a game for the Bulls this season, but it could be smart for the team to play it safe against the Celtics tonight. Through 27 games, Giddey averaged 11.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.4 rebounds on 45/33/71. His numbers remain under his career average as he still struggles to find the flow he once had during his sophomore season.
In six career games against the Boston Celtics, Giddey has averaged 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. If he does play tonight, that'll be the level of production the Bulls need from him.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
