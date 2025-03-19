Josh Giddey's Official Injury Status For Bulls vs Suns
There was a lot of speculation as to what Josh Giddey could do for the Chicago Bulls after coming over from the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Coby White and Zach LaVine at the time featuring in the backcourt, there was a chance that Chicago hindered his development after showing promise with Oklahoma City.
However, since the team moved off LaVine at the trade deadline, Giddey has been an absolute force for this Bulls team. Since the All-Star break, he's averaged 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists. Unfortunately, he injured his right ankle against the Indiana Pacers but could be in line for a return following a recent injury report.
Giddey is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's contest at Phoenix against the Suns. Giddey is currently dealing with an injury to the same ankle that kept him out of the 2024 Olympics.
With 14 games remaining on the season, including Wednesday's game, a return for Giddey would allow him more opportunity to prove himself to the front office for his extension. Not only will Giddey be looking for a deal, but so will White, as he's extension-eligible this offseason. Given their recent play, both guards should be in the market for upwards of $25 million annually on their new deals.
Tip-off in Phoenix is set for 10:00 p.m. EST, as the Suns will be motivated to win and climb their way into the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.
