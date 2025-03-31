Josh Giddey's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs Thunder
The Chicago Bulls are set to travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. The Thunder will look to continue building upon their league-best record of 62-12. As for the Bulls, a recent hot streak has them with wins in seven out of their last ten games. While the Thunder have the clear upper hand, the Bulls have proven they can't be overlooked.
In terms of the top storylines from this game, Bulls guard Josh Giddey's return to Oklahoma City has to be at the top of the list. The sixth overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey spent three years with the Thunder before being traded this past offseason. However, an appearance on the injury report could put his return in jeopardy of happening.
Dealing with right hip soreness injury management, the Bulls have listed Giddey as questionable for Monday's contest against the Thunder.
It would truly be unfortunate for Giddey if he can't suit up, especially since it's a chance to prove the Thunder crowd wrong about him after being traded. While the deal has worked for both sides, Giddey has blossomed into a star since the All-Star break, with averages of 21.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists since then.
Regardless if Giddey is good to go or not, the Thunder and Bulls are set to tip-off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
