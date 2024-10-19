Josh Giddey's Reported Contract Desire Revealed
The Chicago Bulls showed a lot of belief in Josh Giddey when they sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire him. Several reports suggested Chicago could have landed multiple first round picks in exchange for Caruso in different deals, but they instead opted for Giddey.
The sixth overall pick by Oklahoma City in the 2021 NBA draft, Giddey just turned 22 years old on October 10. Averaging 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 210 career NBA games, Giddey has a unique skillset the Bulls believe can thrive on their team.
Per Spotrac, Giddey will enter restricted free agency after the 2024-25 NBA season. This will give the Bulls the opportunity to match any offer he receives elsewhere, but will also allow Giddey to potentially receive a major contract for the first time in his career.
In a recent report, Jake Fischer of The People’s Insider Show revealed Giddey is seeking $30M annually on his next deal.
Via Fischer on Threads: “Immanuel Quickley’s five-year, $175 million deal with Toronto this past summer has set a benchmark for young guards around the NBA. Josh Giddey is said to be seeking at least $30 million in AAV in his next deal, sources said, although the Bulls appear more keen on evaluating Giddey through this first season in Chicago before committing that type of money to the Australian playmaker.”
Chicago has already shown a strong level belief in Giddey, but it would make sense for the Bulls to see how this year plays out before making any longterm decisions on the young guard.
