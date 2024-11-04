Josh Giddey's Updated Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz
The Chicago Bulls are looking to get back in the win column on Monday night when they face the Utah Jazz at United Center. The Bulls lost their modest two-game winning streak when they fell to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Now back at home, Chicago is hosting the winless Jazz.
The Bulls have already experienced injury issues to start the season, and there are some key names on their injury report for Monday nights’s game. In addition to Lonzo Ball (out) and Zach LaVine (questionable), the Bulls have also added Josh Giddey to their injury report.
Giddey is dealing with an illness, but fortunately for Chicago, he is listed as probable. This means the starting guard is expected to play, but he has been added to the injury report with this updated status.
Giddey has played well in his first six games with the Bulls, averaging 14.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. The most impressive part of Giddey’s game so far has been his three-point shooting, as he has converted on 47.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
The Bulls are an even 3-3 on the season and will look to move to one game over .500 with a win over Utah. While there are not many non-competitive teams in the current NBA landscape, Utah is one of them so far.
