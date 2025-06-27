Josh Giddey Sends Three-Word Message to New Chicago Bulls Rookie
The Bulls entered the 2025 NBA Draft and had a strategy of dipping into the international pool of players, selecting Noa Essengue from France with the 12th overall pick and Lachlan Olbrich from Australia with the 55th pick.
Olbrich is a 6'10 ", 230-pound big man who played with the Illawara Hawks in the NBL, averaging 8.4 points per game in 37 games played. In 2025, he was a key contributor for the Hawks, who won the NBL in Australia, but was the New Zealand NBL Most Valuable Player in 2024 and won NZNBL Grand Final MVP in the same year as well.
Olbrich is a native of Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, and now slots in next to Bulls point guard Josh Giddey, who is also Australian.
After the draft, Giddey took to Instagram to congratulate Olbrich on his selection and welcome him to the Bulls.
"welcome my boy @lachlanolbr," Giddey shared in a post to his Instagram story.
Giddey joined Michael Jordan as the only Bulls players in franchise history to have five or more triple-doubles in a season. On January 11th, he became the first player in NBA history to achieve a triple-double on 100% field-goal accuracy in under 25 minutes.
Olbrich is a big man who can read defenses and has a good feel for the game on the offensive end, and resembles current center Nikola Vucevic.
While he will not play right away, the Bulls are expected to sign Olbrich to a two-way contract after he put up 31 points and 17 rebounds in a scrimmage at the NBA Draft combine.
