Karl-Anthony Towns' Blunt Statement After Knicks-Bulls

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns spoke after losing to the Chicago Bulls.

Joey Linn

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to an and one basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to an and one basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks fell to the Chicago Bulls at home on Wednesday night by final score of 124-123. Star center Karl-Anthony Towns lead all scorers with 46 points, adding 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in the one-point loss.

New York trailed by as many as 22 points in this game, and nearly completed a very impressive comeback. The Bulls had five players score in double figures, including star guard Zach LaVine who finished with 31 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. 

Speaking after the game, Towns made a blunt statement, downplaying his individual performance in what was ultimately a loss.

“We win together, we lose together,” Towns said, adding he doesn’t care about his stats in a loss.

Towns was acquired by New York this offseason in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The deal came out of nowhere, as Minnesota just made the Western Conference Finals last season. 

Both the Timberwolves and Knicks have started slow to begin the season. Currently 5-6 through 11 games, New York fell below .500 with its loss to Chicago, while the Timberwolves are an even .500 at 6-6. 

It is still very early in the season, and there projected to be an adjustment for both New York and Minnesota. That said, the individual performance of Towns has been a major bright spot for the Knicks.

