Kevin Durant Joins Michael Jordan on Historic NBA List
While Kevin Durant may never get the credit for it until after he retires, he's one of the greatest players in NBA history.
The Phoenix Suns superstar has accomplished nearly everything there is to accomplish during his NBA career, but he added a new major one to the list. Something that no one else has done besides Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.
On Tuesday night against the Grizzlies, Durant became the third-fastest player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points.
Durant scored point number 30,000 at the free throw line in the third quarter against the Grizzlies. It was a moment that received praise and congratulations from universally everyone online.
After the game, Durant was asked about the accomplishment, to which he gave a very humble answer about being mentioned in the same list as Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.
"It's a true honor to be in the same category as those players who've helped shape the game," Durant said. "To be mentioned with those guys means I'm doing something right"
After Tuesday night, Durant's accomplishments include: 2x NBA champion, 2x NBA Finals MVP, NBA MVP, 15x NBA All-Star, 2x NBA All-Star Game MVP, 6x All-NBA First Team, 4x NBA scoring champion, and an Olympics MVP. The only thing really left for Durant to win is a defensive award at this point.
Unfortunately, despite making history, Durant and the Suns ultimately ended up losing to the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.
