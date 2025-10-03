Key Chicago Bulls Player Returns to Practice After Ankle Injury Tweak
Chicago Bulls fans held their breath this week when their starting forward, Patrick Williams, left practice after tweaking his ankle during a 5-on-5 scrimmage.
The forward planted his foot awkwardly and was forced to exit early, which raised some concerns among Bulls fans.
Why Williams Is Indispensable
Williams' health is crucial for the Bulls.
With a backcourt featuring offensive-minded guards in Josh Giddey and Coby White, Chicago's perimeter defense is already questionable.
The good news from head coach Billy Donovan was that Williams returned to practice the very next day, according to Will Gotlieb.
“Billy says Patrick Williams was a full participant in practice today. Giddey had an ankle tweak and was held out of some of the running but is expected to be full go tomorrow in practice.”
The Bulls desperately need Williams to serve as their defensive anchor, with his size and versatility to guard multiple positions.
His injury history, however, is concerning. Williams has dealt with wrist, foot, and knee injuries throughout his career, and every time he goes down, another alarm bell rings in the front office.
What Williams Can Bring
At 6'7” with a 6'11” wingspan, Williams has all the physical tools to be an elite defender. His athleticism and length allow him to switch on screens and recover to shooters, but on the offensive end, he seems to have regressed.
Despite being the fourth overall pick in 2020, Williams averaged only 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 63 games.
He only shot 39.7 percent from the field, which is a career low, and started in only 36 games, with rookie Matas Buzelis emerging as a potential long-term replacement.
The Limitations
The most frustrating aspect of Patrick Williams's tenure with the Bulls so far has been his unwillingness to be aggressive at times.
He often appears too passive given the tremendous physical gifts and should be a much more impactful secondary scorer on the Bulls.
With his shooting efficiency and reduced scoring output in a decline, could he be trending in the wrong direction?
His quick return to practice is a great sign for Chicago. Without him healthy, their defensive identity falls apart.
But given his significant contract extension years ago, this upcoming season is the most important one in Williams' career because of concerns about his offensive output, starting role, and willingness to play a vital role as the Bulls defensive stopper on the wing.
